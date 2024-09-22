Brokerages Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) PT at $337.27

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.27.

Several analysts recently commented on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company.

Get AON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AON

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

AON Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,867,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in AON by 4.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in AON by 55.2% in the second quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 9,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $347.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. AON has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $353.54.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AON will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

About AON

(Get Free Report

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.