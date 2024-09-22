Brokerages Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) PT at $21.39

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMX. Scotiabank decreased their price target on América Móvil from $18.90 to $17.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AMX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in América Móvil by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,158,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,860 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $42,575,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in América Móvil by 270.1% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,795,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,528,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,777,000 after buying an additional 1,128,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMX opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.