Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.36.
BYND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
