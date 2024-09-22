BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $201.99 on Wednesday. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.34 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.64) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $1,053,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $1,053,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Titus B. Ball sold 137 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $26,021.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,210 shares of company stock worth $3,270,351. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 51.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

