Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Concentrix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.86. Concentrix has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $106.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,674.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $82,028. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 2,992.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1,005.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

