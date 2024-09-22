Andrew Y. Ng Sells 6,221 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $49,954.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $8.12 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Coursera’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 7,568.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Coursera by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

