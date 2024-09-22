Analysts Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Price Target at $33.17

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Several analysts have commented on PARR shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Par Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
PARR opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $40.69.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.36. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.
