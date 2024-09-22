Analysts Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT at $89.53

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several research analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $82.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.59 and a 12-month high of $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,160. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

