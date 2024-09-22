Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

AMPH opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.52. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $65.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.29 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 23.36%. Analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $454,772.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,175.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,979 shares of company stock worth $1,671,307. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.