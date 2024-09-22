Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO John Alexander Young Sells 2,139 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,139 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $114,522.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,529 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ambarella Stock Down 2.5 %

AMBA stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $3,604,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ambarella by 36.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 343,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

