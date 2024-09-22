Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO John Alexander Young Sells 2,139 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,139 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $114,522.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,529 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ambarella Stock Down 2.5 %
AMBA stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
