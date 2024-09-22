Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AGRX opened at $1.51 on Thursday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGRX Free Report ) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

