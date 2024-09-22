Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director Sells $74,400.00 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average is $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

