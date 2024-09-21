Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1018 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NRES opened at $26.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.60. Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies within the global natural resources sector. The fund aims for capital growth and income generation NRES was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by Xtrackers.

