Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1018 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
NRES opened at $26.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.60. Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $28.58.
Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile
