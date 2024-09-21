Xiaobin Wu Sells 500 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Xiaobin Wu sold 4,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $900,630.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Xiaobin Wu sold 5,556 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $1,053,695.40.

On Monday, June 24th, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $233,133.61.

BeiGene Price Performance

BGNE opened at $201.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.45. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $126.97 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.34 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 38.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,649,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BeiGene by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.21.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

