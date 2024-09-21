Vulcan Steel Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:VSL)

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Vulcan Steel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Vulcan Steel

Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.

