Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 67355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

Get Volta Finance alerts:

Volta Finance Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 19.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.16. The company has a market cap of £1.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.