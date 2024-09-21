Volta Finance Limited (VTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Volta Finance Price Performance
Shares of LON VTA opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Volta Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 4.78 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.40 ($0.07). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.16.
About Volta Finance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Volta Finance
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.