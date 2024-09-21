Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni Sells 1,500 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $413,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total transaction of $414,360.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $273.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.48. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.05 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 223.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,659.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,470,000 after purchasing an additional 468,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

