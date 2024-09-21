Susanna Gatti High Sells 8,976 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 8,976 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $308,864.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,594.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Susanna Gatti High also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,042,842.87.

On Monday, June 24th, Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $359,058.79.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $36.59 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DYN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

