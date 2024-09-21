StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.53. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mexco Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.13% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

