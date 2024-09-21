Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Steelcase also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.85-1.00 EPS.

Steelcase Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SCS opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Steelcase will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steelcase news, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $219,541.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,234.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $219,541.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at $257,234.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $974,944.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,187 shares of company stock worth $2,410,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Articles

