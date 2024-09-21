SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Director Acquires $52,900.00 in Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Lupo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SR Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

SRBK opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SR Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SR Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRBK Free Report ) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.69% of SR Bancorp worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

