Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells $22,844.11 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $22,844.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $81,199.30.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 354.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Snap by 534.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

