SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Jing Nealis Sells 32,487 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) CFO Jing Nealis sold 32,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $33,136.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,979,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,010.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SES AI alerts:

On Thursday, August 29th, Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $52,500.00.

SES AI Price Performance

Shares of SES opened at $0.76 on Friday. SES AI Co. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SES shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SES AI in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of SES AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SES

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SES. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SES AI by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SES AI by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SES AI by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SES AI by 1,039.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 225,299 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SES AI

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.