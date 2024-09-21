Robert W. Baird Boosts Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target to $225.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $222.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.57.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $196.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $147.62 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Ferguson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $732,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108,820 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

