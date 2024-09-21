Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14), Zacks reports.

Rezolute Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of RZLT stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $203.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.18. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

