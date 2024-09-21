Remo Canessa Sells 8,455 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2024

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $1,448,172.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,701,505.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Remo Canessa also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 20th, Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $172.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.65 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.42.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $2,644,000. American Trust raised its holdings in Zscaler by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 137.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.39.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

