Remo Canessa Sells 8,455 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $1,448,172.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,701,505.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Remo Canessa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $172.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.65 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.42.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $2,644,000. American Trust raised its holdings in Zscaler by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 137.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.39.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

