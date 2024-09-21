PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Eric Ryan Shander Sells 4,800 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,800 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $109,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,512,099.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 2,977 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $67,696.98.

On Thursday, July 11th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 29,200 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $657,292.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 30,914 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $695,874.14.

On Thursday, June 27th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 9,789 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $219,077.82.

Shares of PWSC opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.05. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $25.16.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. PowerSchool’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in PowerSchool by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 15,274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWSC shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.02.

About PowerSchool



PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

