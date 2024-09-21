Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Polaris Price Performance

NYSE PII opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.25. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.51. Polaris has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $106.17.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,924,000 after acquiring an additional 94,680 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,890,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Polaris by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,994,000 after acquiring an additional 96,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 292,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

