Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives $40.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pliant Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $88,503.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 67.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.