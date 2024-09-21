Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Sells $46,694.00 in Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $46,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,970,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,466. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 25,631 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $18,710.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $0.68 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,057,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 211,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,071,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 52,656 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Passage Bio by 59.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 961,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 356,593 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its position in Passage Bio by 489.1% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 581,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 482,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

