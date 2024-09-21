NEXT plc (NXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NEXT Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 9,976 ($131.78) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,520.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 6,746 ($89.11) and a 52-week high of £111.04 ($146.68). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,659.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9,243.41.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

