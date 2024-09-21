Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on NGT. Scotiabank raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.79 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 7.0902978 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.342 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.10%.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
