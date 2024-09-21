Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W raised Molina Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $378.00.

MOH stock opened at $351.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $282.96 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,571,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,086,000 after purchasing an additional 123,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,665,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,361,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

