MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.200-2.200 EPS.
MillerKnoll Stock Performance
MillerKnoll stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MillerKnoll Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll Company Profile
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MillerKnoll
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.