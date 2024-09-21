MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.200-2.200 EPS.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MillerKnoll stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

