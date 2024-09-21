MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces Earnings Results

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 14.5 %

Shares of MLKN opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

