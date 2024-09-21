Mike J. Taylor Purchases 1,322 Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $18,441.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Friedman Industries Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of FRD opened at $15.03 on Friday. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Friedman Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FRD

About Friedman Industries

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.