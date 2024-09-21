Mike J. Taylor Purchases 1,322 Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $18,441.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Friedman Industries Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of FRD opened at $15.03 on Friday. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.37.
Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter.
Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Friedman Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FRD
About Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Friedman Industries
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.