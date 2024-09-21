Michael Stock Sells 5,000 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 745,207 shares in the company, valued at $15,656,799.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $300,150.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $458,400.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $91,897.74.

On Monday, July 1st, Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $325,333.32.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBRT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

