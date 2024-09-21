Marcio A. Sandri Sells 3,050 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $174.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.24. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $191.13.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 102.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,692,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OC

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.