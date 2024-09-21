Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp Sells 9,380 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 9,380 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $192,102.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,351,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 4,550 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $92,365.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 5,033 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $101,414.95.

On Thursday, September 5th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 13,500 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $258,795.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 2,900 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $55,245.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,600 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $68,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,857 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $73,051.58.

On Monday, August 12th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,804.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of WHLR stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $1,530.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 17,568.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,871,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,753,058 shares during the period. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for about 4.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 646.17% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

