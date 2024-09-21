MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MGNX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research downgraded MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised MacroGenics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Shares of MGNX opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 146.01% and a negative net margin of 332.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

