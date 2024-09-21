MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $701,042.70 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,983.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Robert Dennehy sold 6,683 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $713,610.74.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $103.70 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $118.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,214,000 after buying an additional 1,212,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

