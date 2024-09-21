LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

LPTH opened at $1.26 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPTH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

