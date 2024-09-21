Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.100-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Lennar also updated its Q4 guidance to $4.10-4.25 EPS.
Lennar Stock Performance
Shares of LEN opened at $182.48 on Friday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $193.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.96.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar
About Lennar
Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lennar
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.