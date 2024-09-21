Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lennar Trading Down 5.3 %

LEN stock traded down $10.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,982,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,645. Lennar has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $193.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.61.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

