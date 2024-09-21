Laura Alber Sells 40,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $148.94 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $174.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.25. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.4% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 19.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

