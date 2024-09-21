Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.78.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $29.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $309.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. Research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 186.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 334,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.