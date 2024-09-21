KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.27.

Shares of KKR opened at $133.26 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $133.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

