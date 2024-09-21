Kirsty Roth Sells 5,310 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 5,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$234.93, for a total value of C$1,247,459.18.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$230.12 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of C$163.01 and a twelve month high of C$242.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$225.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$223.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.753 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$190.14.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

