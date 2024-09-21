Julian Schonfeldt Acquires 25,100 Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Stock

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Free Report) Director Julian Schonfeldt bought 25,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.22 per share, with a total value of C$80,729.13.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
ERE-UN opened at C$3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$297.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.48. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$2.94.
About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
